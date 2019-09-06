Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Comparing side by side

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 13.41 N/A -0.21 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.50 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Codexis Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Codexis Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Codexis Inc.’s current beta is -0.06 and it happens to be 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Incyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

On the other hand, Incyte Corporation’s potential upside is 8.99% and its consensus target price is $86.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 94.7% respectively. Insiders held 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares. Competitively, Incyte Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has weaker performance than Incyte Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Incyte Corporation beats Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.