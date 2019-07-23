Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparing side by side

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.08 N/A -0.21 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Codexis Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Codexis Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Codexis Inc. and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Codexis Inc.’s average target price is $23.75, while its potential upside is 28.87%. Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 210.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Genfit SA seems more appealing than Codexis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Codexis Inc. was more bullish than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.