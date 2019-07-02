Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Contrasting side by side

Both Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.60 N/A -0.21 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Codexis Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

Codexis Inc.’s current beta is -0.3 and it happens to be 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 144.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Codexis Inc.’s upside potential is 25.07% at a $23.75 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.