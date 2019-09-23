Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparing side by side

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 18 13.87 N/A -0.21 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.72 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.06 shows that Codexis Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Codexis Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $57.5, with potential upside of 58.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.