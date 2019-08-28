Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparing side by side

Since Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 12.86 N/A -0.21 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.19 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Codexis Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.06 shows that Codexis Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Codexis Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Codexis Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.66% and an $22.5 average price target. Competitively CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 146.48%. The data provided earlier shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Codexis Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Codexis Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.