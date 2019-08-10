Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Contrasting side by side

Since Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 11.31 N/A -0.21 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Codexis Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

Codexis Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.2 beta which is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Codexis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Codexis Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Codexis Inc. has a 67.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.75. Competitively the consensus price target of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.5, which is potential 396.03% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Codexis Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.