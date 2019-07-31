Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

Both Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.30 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 52.89 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Codexis Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Codexis Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Codexis Inc. has a -0.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

$23.75 is Codexis Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.21%. Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.86 average target price and a 13.09% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Codexis Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.3% of Codexis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Codexis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.