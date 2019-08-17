Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparison side by side

Both Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 12.83 N/A -0.21 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Codexis Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Codexis Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Codexis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Codexis Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Codexis Inc. is $23.75, with potential upside of 77.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Codexis Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.