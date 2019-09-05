Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 12.94 N/A -0.21 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 1132.70 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Codexis Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk & Volatility

Codexis Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ardelyx Inc. has beta of 1.86 which is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Ardelyx Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Codexis Inc. shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. About 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has weaker performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.