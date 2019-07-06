Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Comparison side by side

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 19 17.23 N/A -0.21 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1848.23 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Codexis Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Codexis Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. are 3.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Codexis Inc. has a 27.76% upside potential and an average price target of $23.75. Competitively the consensus price target of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential -7.37% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Codexis Inc. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Codexis Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. Insiders owned 3.3% of Codexis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.