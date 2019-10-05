Codexis Inc. (CDXS) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Comparing side by side

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 14 -3.92 42.33M -0.21 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.59 223.55M 5.49 20.63

Table 1 highlights Codexis Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. 306,517,016.65% -21.1% -13.5% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 211,274,926.76% 14% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

Codexis Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.06 beta. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Codexis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Codexis Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $153.2, with potential upside of 56.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Codexis Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 98.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Codexis Inc. was less bullish than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.