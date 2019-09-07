Codexis (CDXS) Stock Value Declined While Prescott Group Capital Management Cut by $10.24 Million Its Stake; Adi Capital Management Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $1.90 Million; Stock Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 512,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 744,354 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 500,450 shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 876,152 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corp. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Spark Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 202,700 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% stake. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,691 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Llc reported 18,170 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.03% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Nantahala Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3.43% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 5.36 million shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited accumulated 9,635 shares or 0% of the stock. Farallon Management Ltd reported 0.21% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 34,000 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Com holds 199,287 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Company has invested 0.53% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $372,093 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $133,000 were bought by NICOLS JOHN J on Tuesday, August 20.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares to 234,061 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02 million for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

