Codexis (CDXS) Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Decreased Its Position by $5.50 Million as Stock Declined; As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Share Value Rose, Second Curve Capital Increased Its Position

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 848,315 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 475,926 shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 23,800 shares to 213,800 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tricida Inc by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerecor Inc.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Bradford holds 0.23% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) or 13,500 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg reported 333,065 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Moreover, Voya Investment Management Limited has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Castleark Limited Liability owns 287,454 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 5,055 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 61,280 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 85,001 shares in its portfolio. 1.48M are held by Opaleye Management. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Moody Retail Bank Trust Division owns 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 316 shares. Strs Ohio owns 39,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 10,791 shares.

