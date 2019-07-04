Codexis (CDXS) Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Cut Stake; Moon Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $4.83 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 2.74 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Business Standard: Walmart close to buying 51% stake in Flipkart, deal likely by June; 23/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 21/03/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND CAR-BUYING SERVICE IN STORES: AUTOMOTIVE NEWS; 28/04/2018 – Walmart Weighs a U.K. Pullback as Rivals Gain Sway — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: WALMART TARGETING OVER 40% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YR-END; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 17/05/2018 – Walmart says U.S. online sales grew 33 percent

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.86 lastly. It is down 47.86% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,774 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 3.55M shares. Blair William Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Northern Trust holds 0% or 640,121 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 5,055 shares. Amer Gru reported 32,945 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 61,280 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 283,667 shares. Farallon Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 1.25 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Nantahala Mngmt Llc has invested 3.43% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Telemark Asset Lc has 8.69% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Citigroup holds 0% or 18,146 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Company owns 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 85,324 shares. 1.02 million are held by State Street.

More notable recent Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Buy Codexis For The Long Haul – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Codexis up 13% premarket on Merck deal – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Codexis Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Codexis (CDXS) Presents At UBS Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerecor Inc by 114,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY).

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.27 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.48% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 942,436 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Perkins Coie holds 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 1,085 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.31% or 595,425 shares. Fagan Associates reported 2% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 12,000 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh has 2,267 shares. The Missouri-based Ent Financial Svcs has invested 0.24% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 24.71 million shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il owns 38,314 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp holds 2,377 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.41% or 66,769 shares in its portfolio. Sterneck Cap Management Limited Liability reported 6,419 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lincluden Mngmt Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 32,278 shares.