Codexis (CDXS) Position Has Raised by Baillie Gifford & Company; As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Trimmed Its Position

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Codexis (CDXS) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 173,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 3.06M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.77 million, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Codexis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $760.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 456,446 shares traded or 16.30% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 2.42M shares traded or 4.29% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 0.33% or 11,218 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Personal Cap Advsr Corporation accumulated 5,818 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 4,389 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,425 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 483,119 shares stake. Estabrook Mngmt reported 112,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman Com invested in 4.27% or 536,144 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,882 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 61,736 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ww Invsts stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Pennsylvania-based Citizens And Northern has invested 0.78% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 57,062 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 32,985 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $351.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58.Com Inc Adr (NYSE:WUBA) by 27,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.78M shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).