Codexis (CDXS) Holding Lifted by First Light Asset Management Llc; As Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Market Value Rose, Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.09 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 481,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.22 million, up from 723,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 213,800 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 44,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, down from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.4. About 141,419 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 131,089 shares to 136,865 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 279,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.56% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) or 566,899 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 11,439 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc has 21,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Conestoga Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 18,910 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd holds 0.19% or 14,679 shares. Farallon Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 12,205 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Blackrock invested in 3.50 million shares or 0% of the stock. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited has 646,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 6,102 shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.39% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Paloma Partners Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 25,339 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $481,616 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NICOLS JOHN J, worth $133,000.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verso Corp by 22,200 shares to 410,200 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 32,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 9,409 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Invesco Limited holds 810,004 shares. Asset Management One Com Limited reported 4,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 29,904 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% or 2,004 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 3,218 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 79,112 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.31% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 767,471 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 30,739 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,988 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 24,500 shares.