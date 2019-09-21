Codexis (CDXS) Holder Opaleye Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Declined; Nice Sys LTD (NICE) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Its Position by $1.19 Million

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 316,418 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Nice Sys Ltd (NICE) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 8,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 78,615 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77M, up from 69,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Nice Sys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.5. About 94,055 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 17,828 shares to 54,439 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightview Hldgs Inc by 36,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,472 shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BehavioSec Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NICE Actimize Powers Compliance Investigations and Surveillance Detection With the Launch of AI-Driven ActimizeWatch Managed Analytics Service – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Jump Around 3% This Week to Snap Losing Streak – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $481,616 activity. NICOLS JOHN J bought $133,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold CDXS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 41.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 2.59 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 20,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 81,397 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 251,613 shares. Financial Architects reported 0.04% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 782,933 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc has 782,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 10,669 shares. Boston Advsrs holds 0.02% or 20,621 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Int Group Incorporated reported 33,616 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability reported 279,961 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 150 shares.

More notable recent Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Codexis up 13% premarket on Merck deal – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Codexis to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Codexis Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc by 30,000 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortress Biotech Inc by 365,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synthorx Inc.