Codexis (CDXS) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $23.73 Million as Share Price Declined; Live Your Vision Has Lifted Its Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $413,010 as Stock Price Declined

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 5.36M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.11 million, down from 6.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 35,442 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 1.45M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 190,820 shares. Kings Point Capital Management owns 1.59% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 188,941 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 16,011 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.42% or 153,867 shares. Greenwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 212,261 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Enterprise invested in 0.66% or 71,526 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 59,368 shares. Nippon Life Ins Communications accumulated 1.03 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.71M shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12.54 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 63,956 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 0.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.48M shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 127,838 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 200,100 are owned by Carroll Finance Associate.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI) by 9,664 shares to 19,553 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS) by 9,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,042 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Blair William & Il holds 226,090 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 49,814 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 12,484 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 23,998 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Mngmt Lc has invested 0.51% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability has 589,846 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Commerce Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 1.71M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 333,065 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 46,086 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Group Limited Com holds 744,354 shares. 2,144 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Boston Advisors Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

