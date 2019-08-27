Codexis (CDXS) Holder First Light Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; Wayfair (W) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.07 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 82.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 14,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $109.73. About 972,853 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video)

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc analyzed 335,599 shares as the company's stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 723,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $784.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 612,759 shares traded or 44.21% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 158,718 shares to 325,905 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvectra Corp by 175,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $288,280 activity. $133,000 worth of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) was bought by NICOLS JOHN J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,495 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability has 662,656 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 251,686 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.01% or 922 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Castleark Management has invested 0.22% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). 175,964 were accumulated by Essex Investment Mngmt Co Llc. Art Advisors Lc reported 12,484 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 42,218 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 106,556 shares. Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 1,000 shares. Moody National Bank Division stated it has 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 60,326 shares in its portfolio. First Light Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 723,760 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

