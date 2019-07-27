Codexis (CDXS) Holder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Boosted Position; Black Diamond Capital Management Boosted Its Saratoga Invt (SAR) Stake by $840,026

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 340,473 shares traded or 519.83% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Codexis (CDXS) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 173,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.77M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Codexis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 163,354 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 47.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 18,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3.06M were reported by Baillie Gifford And Co. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 175,964 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Art Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Grp One Trading LP reported 114 shares. 662,656 are owned by Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Com. Prescott Grp Llc holds 744,354 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 579,687 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 150,340 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company reported 9,635 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Com has 18,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has 640,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.01% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). New York-based Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0.18% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 627,155 shares to 9.25 million shares, valued at $278.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 20,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.37M shares, and cut its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply.

