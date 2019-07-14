Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

We are comparing Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group Inc. 10 5.44 N/A 0.61 24.22 CAE Inc. 23 0.00 N/A 0.85 27.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Coda Octopus Group Inc. and CAE Inc. CAE Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Coda Octopus Group Inc. is currently more affordable than CAE Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 23.3% CAE Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

Coda Octopus Group Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. CAE Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coda Octopus Group Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, CAE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Coda Octopus Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CAE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coda Octopus Group Inc. and CAE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 73.3%. About 11.2% of Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of CAE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coda Octopus Group Inc. -13.43% 6.91% 105.88% 139.61% 255.07% 152.58% CAE Inc. 1.16% 3.15% 13.66% 27.57% 22.53% 28.34%

For the past year Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CAE Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CAE Inc. beats Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.