Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) Reaches $12.86 After 8.00% Up Move; Fluent (FLNT) Sellers Decreased By 7.95% Their Shorts

The stock of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.88% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 81,376 shares traded. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) has risen 255.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 250.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CODA News: 19/03/2018 CODA OCTOPUS GROUP – EXPECT REVENUE PLAN FOR ENGINEERING BUSINESS TO BE AFFECTED THROUGHOUT FISCAL YEAR 2018The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $137.24M company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $13.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CODA worth $10.98 million more.

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) had a decrease of 7.95% in short interest. FLNT’s SI was 994,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.95% from 1.08M shares previously. With 137,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s short sellers to cover FLNT’s short positions. The SI to Fluent Inc’s float is 2.86%. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 205,331 shares traded. Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) has risen 141.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 136.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FLNT News: 08/05/2018 – FLUENT INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.08; 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 15/05/2018 – Fluent, Inc. Appoints Brian Hogan to Lead Fluent Health; 24/05/2018 – Fluent Named Marketing EDGE’s 2018 Corporate Disruptor; 26/04/2018 Fluent, Inc. Taps Katherine Rae to Lead People Strategy

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $137.24 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It has a 16.07 P/E ratio. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets.

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $416.34 million. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. It has a 44.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer clients the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.