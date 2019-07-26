Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) Reaches $12.75 After 5.00% Down Move; Civista Bancshares (CIVB) SI Increased By 20.95%

The stock of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 107,705 shares traded. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) has risen 255.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 250.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CODA News: 19/03/2018 CODA OCTOPUS GROUP – EXPECT REVENUE PLAN FOR ENGINEERING BUSINESS TO BE AFFECTED THROUGHOUT FISCAL YEAR 2018The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $136.06M company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $12.11 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CODA worth $6.80M less.

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) had an increase of 20.95% in short interest. CIVB’s SI was 94,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.95% from 77,800 shares previously. With 34,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)’s short sellers to cover CIVB’s short positions. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 48,883 shares traded or 49.41% up from the average. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 3.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $136.06 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It has a 15.94 P/E ratio. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets.

