Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group Inc. 10 5.48 N/A 0.61 24.22 Moog Inc. 88 1.16 N/A 4.65 18.58

Table 1 highlights Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Moog Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Moog Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Moog Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 23.3% Moog Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Coda Octopus Group Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Moog Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Moog Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Coda Octopus Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moog Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Coda Octopus Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of Moog Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% are Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Moog Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coda Octopus Group Inc. -13.43% 6.91% 105.88% 139.61% 255.07% 152.58% Moog Inc. -5.15% -6.88% -6.75% 5.44% 2.06% 11.51%

For the past year Coda Octopus Group Inc. was more bullish than Moog Inc.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group Inc. beats Moog Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.