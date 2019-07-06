Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Comparison side by side

Both Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group Inc. 10 5.69 N/A 0.61 24.22 Lockheed Martin Corporation 312 1.84 N/A 19.42 17.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation. Lockheed Martin Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Lockheed Martin Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 23.3% Lockheed Martin Corporation 0.00% 428.7% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.55 shows that Coda Octopus Group Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coda Octopus Group Inc. are 5.1 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Lockheed Martin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Coda Octopus Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s average target price is $354.43, while its potential downside is -4.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 78.9%. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Lockheed Martin Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coda Octopus Group Inc. -13.43% 6.91% 105.88% 139.61% 255.07% 152.58% Lockheed Martin Corporation -0.01% 8.24% 9.77% 6.72% 4.72% 27.62%

For the past year Coda Octopus Group Inc. was more bullish than Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.