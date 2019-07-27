Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.87% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Coda Octopus Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Coda Octopus Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0.00% 27.90% 23.30% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Coda Octopus Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group Inc. N/A 11 24.22 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

Coda Octopus Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Coda Octopus Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.13 2.56 2.53

As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 52.51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coda Octopus Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coda Octopus Group Inc. -13.43% 6.91% 105.88% 139.61% 255.07% 152.58% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Coda Octopus Group Inc. are 5.1 and 4.1. Competitively, Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s rivals have 2.96 and 2.11 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coda Octopus Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Coda Octopus Group Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.09 which is 8.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Coda Octopus Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s peers beat Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.