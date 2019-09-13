Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Coda Octopus Group Inc. has 8.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Coda Octopus Group Inc. has 14.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Coda Octopus Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0.00% 33.80% 28.70% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Coda Octopus Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group Inc. N/A 12 14.82 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Coda Octopus Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Coda Octopus Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.12 2.55

As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 47.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Coda Octopus Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coda Octopus Group Inc. -6.7% -11.04% -22.51% 86.46% 139.19% 103.44% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Coda Octopus Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Coda Octopus Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.97 and has 2.15 Quick Ratio. Coda Octopus Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Coda Octopus Group Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Coda Octopus Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s competitors beat Coda Octopus Group Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.