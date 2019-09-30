Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group Inc. 10 0.00 4.64M 0.80 14.82 Hexcel Corporation 82 2.03 84.30M 3.36 24.31

In table 1 we can see Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Hexcel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hexcel Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Coda Octopus Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Hexcel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Hexcel Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group Inc. 47,933,884.30% 33.8% 28.7% Hexcel Corporation 102,567,222.29% 21.8% 10%

Risk and Volatility

Coda Octopus Group Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hexcel Corporation on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Coda Octopus Group Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Hexcel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Coda Octopus Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hexcel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Hexcel Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hexcel Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively Hexcel Corporation has a consensus price target of $85.5, with potential upside of 5.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Hexcel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 94.1%. 14.5% are Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Hexcel Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coda Octopus Group Inc. -6.7% -11.04% -22.51% 86.46% 139.19% 103.44% Hexcel Corporation -2.17% 0.59% 15.76% 20.31% 19.53% 42.59%

For the past year Coda Octopus Group Inc. was more bullish than Hexcel Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Hexcel Corporation beats Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces; and geometric parts for commercial aircrafts, including window frames, primary structure brackets, and fittings, as well as for certain industrial applications. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.