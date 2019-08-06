Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.45 N/A -1.49 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 11.2 and 11.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.