Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

As Biotechnology companies, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 13.66 N/A -1.49 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.25 N/A -2.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.