Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

As Biotechnology companies, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.66 N/A -1.49 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.