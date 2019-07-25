Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.20 N/A -1.65 0.00 Novavax Inc. 17 3.80 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Novavax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Novavax Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.35, with potential downside of -70.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.