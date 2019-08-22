Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.10 N/A -1.49 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk & Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Its rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.