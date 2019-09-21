Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

We will be comparing the differences between Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.97 N/A -1.49 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 29.56% and its consensus target price is $167.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.15%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.