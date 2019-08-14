Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.66 N/A -1.49 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.