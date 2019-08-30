Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

This is a contrast between Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 13.38 N/A -1.49 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 0.2% respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.15%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.