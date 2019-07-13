Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.70 N/A -1.65 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 45.6% respectively. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.