Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 646,522,456.11% -48.9% -45% Forty Seven Inc. 413,573,407.20% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Forty Seven Inc. is $18, which is potential 198.01% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 54.7% respectively. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 64.15%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.