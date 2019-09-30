Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 629,813,371.13% -48.9% -45% Eyenovia Inc. 242,514,890.09% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Eyenovia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 8.1% respectively. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.