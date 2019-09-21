Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.97 N/A -1.49 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cyanotech Corporation has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 27.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.