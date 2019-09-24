Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.88 N/A -1.49 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.25 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Curis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. In other hand, Curis Inc. has beta of 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Curis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.