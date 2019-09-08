Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 12.14 N/A -1.49 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.15%. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.