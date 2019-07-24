Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

We are comparing Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.20 N/A -1.65 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.52 beta which is 152.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.