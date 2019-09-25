Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.38 N/A -1.49 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 19.64 N/A 0.07 398.08

Demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.06 shows that Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $46, which is potential 63.24% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 63.8%. Insiders held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.