Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 13.66 N/A -1.49 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1211.53 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 37.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 0.02%. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.