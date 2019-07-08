Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

This is a contrast between Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.89 N/A -1.65 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.37 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. 22nd Century Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.78 beta which makes it 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 64.15%. Comparatively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.