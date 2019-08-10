Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 18.52 N/A -1.49 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.68 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 16.90% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 75.6%. About 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.