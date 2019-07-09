Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.89 N/A -1.65 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.14 N/A -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, United Therapeutics Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 74.29% and its average target price is $136.14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 0%. 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.