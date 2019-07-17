Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.77 N/A -1.65 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 16.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.