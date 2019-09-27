Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.21 9.06M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 619,251,138.16% -48.9% -45% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 97,314,715.36% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 71.49% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.